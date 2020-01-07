Why Micro-Influencers Are Key In 2020

The latest data shows that micro-influencers, influencers with 10,000 or fewer followers, might be a more effective influencer strategy in 2020. These micro-influencers are getting great results for brands – ie, more engagement, more clicks, at a lower cost.

Finding the right influencers is a key component for a successful influencer marketing strategy that generates ROI. While celebrity influencers can still be a great option, it might be wise to consider micro-influencers.

Reasons To Use Micro-Influencers

There is a larger pool of micro-influencers and most are eager to work with brands Influencers with a smaller following typically have highly engaged audiences which is huge for ROI. According to another report, influencers with 10,000 followers or more have 3.6 percent engagement and those with 5,000 to 10,000 followers have 6.3 percent engagement It is less expensive for brands to partner with micro-influencers vs higher-tiered influencers. Generally speaking, a micro-influencers’ audience has a high level of confidence in them and see them as more authentic than celebrities. Their followers view them more as trusted associates than superstars and hence more relatable.

In 2020, many discerning brands will seek influencer fit over followers. By zeroing in on these “niches” or “tribes”, brands will get to know their audience better as micro-influencers have a strong relatable connection to their audience. There are many benefits of working with micro-influencers that not only include trust and engagement but a cost-effective opportunity to gain more knowledge about target consumers.

How to Incorporate Micro-Influencers into Your Influencer Campaign

When considering your influencer campaigns for 2020, incorporating micro-influencers might be a strategy to consider. We have experience working with both macro and micro-influencers and can help guide your strategy on what type of influencer to work with to best meet your goals.

Contact us – we’d love to have a conversation with you about your 2020 influencer marketing needs.

